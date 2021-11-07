CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Have Gamecocks turned the page?

3. Strip, scoop, score

Florida had the ball trailing 23-10 late in the first half. A touchdown would get the Gators back in the game, but South Carolina was able to take advantage of the obvious passing situation. On first down, Aaron Sterling and Jamari Ellis got to Emory Jones and forced him to throw the ball away. On second down, Kingsley Enagbare flushed Jones from the pocket. Jones started to take off, but Sterling hit him from behind, forcing a fumble that sat on the 18-yard line. Ellis scooped up the football and had a convoy to the end zone.

“I was just like, please don’t get tackled,” Ellis said, revealing he kept the football and named it “Li’l Chomp.” “That’s all I remember saying. When I got in the end zone, the first thing I looked for was a flag, and there was no flag. Then all my teammates were on me.

The play effectively ended the game. South Carolina led by 20 at halftime and there was nothing from Florida that ever suggested they could come back in the second half.

Game balls

Offensive line