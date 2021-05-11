CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Hardesty feels like he can 'get best backs' in U.S.

South Carolina’s had a run of good running back coaches the last two seasons, and it’s reflected in the talent and depth in the room and a testament to how well the two previous coaches — Thomas Brown and Des Kitchings — recruited.

Both Brown and Kitchings are coaching in the NFL now and Montario Hardesty is hoping to continue the recruiting success and keep reeling in high-level running back talent to Columbia.

“The location we’re at, I feel like I can get the best backs in the country at South Carolina. That’s been proven. That’s been done,” Hardesty said. “The location for us to get recruits overall, we’re in a prime location. For me, it’s been good. It’s been a lot of Zooms and haven’t been able to get these guys in person yet.”

Hardesty took over as the Gamecocks’ running backs coach in early February and immediately began hitting the recruiting trail hard trying to build relationships with prospects.

It’s been tougher for the coach who prefers having face-to-face conversations, having to recruit the first four months on the job via Zoom and FaceTime interactions.

He thinks it’s gone well, but he’s ready to get prospects on campus and see if he can’t reel in elite talent.