CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gray wants 'New DBU' in Columbia

“The guys we have, we’re going to build confidence. That’s why I put in my Twitter bio the New DBU,” Gray said. “You have to come in and give who we got and who we’re working with a certain mindset that we’re going to be as good as anyone in the country.”

The Gamecock defensive back room is relatively thin right now, especially from an experience perspective, with Horn and Israel Mukuamu going pro and three other key contributors — Jammie Robinson, Shilo Sanders and John Dixon — transferring.

There is only one player on the roster with more than five starts in his career at South Carolina — RJ Roderick, 22 — with only two other players on the roster who have started games before: Cam Smith (three starts), Jaylan Foster (5).

The Gamecocks have tried to address that in recruiting, bringing in junior college players Marcellas Dial and Isaiah Norris and a transfer defensive back David Spaulding.

“We have to prepare and start with what we got, work our tails off in the weight room. Once we start meeting we have to meet a purpose,” Gray said. “Everything we do has to be with a purpose and have tunnel vision on what we need to do and the work we have ahead of us. We’re coming from the bottom of the hole with the departures and lack of experience. I think that’s an exciting challenge for us.”

