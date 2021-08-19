CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Grad assistant becomes player, adds to QB depth

"I didn't really know him at all, never really recognized the name," quarterback Connor Jordan said. "I actually just figured out that he played at Iowa State before NDSU this morning."

Offensive linemen Eric Douglas was in the same boat.

"Honestly, I didn't even know. Somebody told me he played QB but I didn't know he played at Iowa State and at North Dakota State," Douglas said.

Beamer held a meeting with the team Tuesday to inform them of his decision to bring Noland in as a player, with part of that meeting being playing Noland's highlights.

Douglas said that we was wowed by the highlights Beamer showed. Jordan added that Noland "can spin it."

While Noland is effectively being added to the roster to provide some depth at the quarterback position, he's also taking on a veteran leadership role.

Luke Doty and Noland hit it off after they first met and Doty said that Noland has become a great mentor for him. He's "someone to look up to and kind of model myself after, the kind of person and leader he is."

Dakereon Joyner, who worked with Noland at the wide receiver position, echoed the sentiment, saying Noland is a "really great guy, really smart guy that has some experience."