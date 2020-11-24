CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Georgia D-line is big challenge

COLUMBIA -- The Gamecock offensive line seems like its in a permanent state of flux this season with four different combinations in eight games, and Saturday could be one of the biggest tests up front this season.

After struggling at points Saturday against Missouri, the Gamecocks now turn their attention to a Georgia team and one of the best front sevens not only in the SEC but in the entire country.

“It’s another very good defense,” interim coach Mike Bobo said. “Last night (Missouri) gave us problems in the run game and we’re going to have to be able to be balanced offensively and make them defend both.”

The Gamecocks had problems establishing the run against the Tigers, rushing for 114 yards but averaging 3.2 yards per carry.

They’d allow three sacks as well and the Gamecock offense had nine negative plays against Missouri.

Of those nine, the majority came in the first half before Luke Doty was put into the game at quarterback.