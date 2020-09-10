CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks work with crowd noise

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina football team held its 16th practice of the fall preseason camp on Thursday morning.

"We got a lot accomplished," said head coach Will Muschamp following the workout. "We worked on a lot of protections and pressures in loose-down situations, one-minute, third-down, a lot of move the ball, a lot of situational things that came up.

"We used crowd noise, which we've used the previous two days. It's good for our guys to continue to work with crowd noise going on. I don't know how it's going to be as far as stadiums are concerned. I'm sure on the road there will be some crowd noise pumped in for our offense until the center puts his hand on the ball, when you're supposed to turn it off. I thought we had a decent work day," Muschamp said. "A big day Saturday -- a big evaluation day on Saturday."

"Improvement. Improvement across the ball," the Carolina head coach said of what he is looking for Saturday. "I told the guys improvement individually and then collectively as a team."

Muschamp said Saturday's scrimmage will not be like the first two. "There will be some thud involved and some live scrimmage tackling involved, but not as much as the first two (scrimmages). The first two were all live," noted Coach Muschamp. "We need to make sure we hit some situations with our team. But there will be a lot of 'move the ball' with our coaches off the field. We'll treat it as another game day opportunity with a kickoff at noon."

