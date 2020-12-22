CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks WILL NOT appear in Gasparilla Bowl

"Our team competed hard all season, despite injuries, positive COVID tests and contact testing, and several opt outs late in the year.

"When the NCAA announced in October that it was waiving the minimum wins requirement to participate in bowl games, we knew that the SEC had enough bowl tie-ins, that we would likely get to play in a bowl game.

"The team was excited to learn Sunday that it would play in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa on Saturday.

"However, between members of the coaching staff and student-athletes, COVID and contact tracing has taken a toll too high for us to overcome. I have notified the bowl and the SEC office that we are not able to play in the game on Saturday.

"I am proud of this team. Their commitment to represent their program and University, themselves, their families, and their coaches, is second to none.

"With new head coach Shane Beamer, staff, and student-athletes, we will be ready for 2021 and we're excited about the future."

