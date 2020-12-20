CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks vs. UAB in bowl on Dec. 26

The Gamecocks are set to go bowling the day after Christmas.

South Carolina will play UAB in the Gasparilla Bowl Dec. 26 at noon on ABC. The SEC announced the conference's bowl affiliations while Stadium's Brett McMurphy announced UAB has also accepted a bid to play in the Gasparilla Bowl. South Carolina confirmed the matchup, which will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

The Blazers are 6-3 and fresh off a Conference USA championship.

The Gamecocks have been back on campus the last week preparing for a potential bowl game and will have a week's worth of practice before traveling to Tampa for the game.

The Gamecocks, one of 12 SEC teams to make a bowl game, are making their 24th appearance in a bowl and their 14th in a bowl game in the state of Florida.

UAB finished the season with a 6-3 record and won the Conference USA Championship with a 22-13 win over Marshall on Dec. 18. The Blazers were led by Spencer Brown's 889 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Quarterback Bryson Lucero threw for 969 yards and seven touchdowns while Kristopher Moll had a team-best 59 tackles.

This will be the fourth all-time meeting between the Gamecocks and Blazers. The two teams last met in 2012 with Carolina winning, 49-6, on Sept. 15.

Tickets for the Gasparilla Bowl are $60 for level 1 and 2 sidelines and $30 for level 1 and 2 end zones. Tickets can be purchased at the following link: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8211007/2020-union-home-mortgage-gasparilla-bowl-tampa-raymond-james-stadium

