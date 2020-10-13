CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks still looking for answers at tackle

“I think Jazston played well when he was in there. Vershon started the game and gave up a little pressure, especially the first play, but he’s going to be a really good player for us,” Muschamp said. “Jakai Moore came in and played well. We’re still searching for where we go from there.”

The Gamecocks offensive line has been up and down this year, plowing the way for the SEC’s fifth-best rushing attack but allowing 10 sacks, the highest total in the conference.

After giving up four in their first two games, the Gamecocks gave up two in the first quarter against Vandy before not allowing any more the remainder of the game.

“I think without me having it in front of me, I want to say two yesterday where one was more of a coverage one where they did a good job and they did a good job collapsing the pocket. We got beat inside in a one-on-one situation where the protection was turned the other way on a tough matchup in another situation,” Muschamp said. “I think it’s been on all three levels as far as that’s concerned.”

Whoever starts at tackle — right or left — when the Gamecocks kick off against Auburn Saturday (noon, ESPN) he’ll be tasked with figuring out a way to pave the way in the run game and protecting Collin Hill.