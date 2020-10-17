CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks pull upset over Auburn

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina got a huge game from Jaycee Horn and overcame an early deficit to upset #15 Auburn 30-22 on Saturday.

South Carolina quickly fell behind 9-0. The lone highlight -- a 78-yard touchdown run by Kevin Harris -- was called back due to a holding penalty. Auburn was able to chew up yardage and South Carolina couldn’t get off the field on third down.

Then Jaycee Horn took over. He got his first career interception on a diving grab on third and 11. That was the spark South Carolina needed, as it needed five plays to get into the end zone.

Auburn quickly answered with a touchdown, and then South Carolina had to punt. Momentum was back on Auburn’s side, until Horn made another big play. Bo Nix tried to force an off-balance throw into coverage and Horn got a hand in to deflect it. Jaylin Dickerson made a diving interception, and South Carolina was in business again near midfield.

South Carolina methodically worked the ball into scoring position, and Collin Hill scored on a keeper with 35 second left in the first half. That made the score 16-14, but South Carolina went into the break feeling good about the game.