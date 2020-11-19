CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks, Mizzou thin in number of players

COLUMBIA -- Things are a little tenuous right now with South Carolina and Missouri’s scheduled game Saturday.
The Tigers already had last week’s game postponed due to not having enough players available because of positive COVID tests and contact tracing protocols, and are near that threshold again this week.
Then Gamecock interim head coach Mike Bobo said on the SEC Teleconference the Gamecocks are “close to that number” as well.
“With injuries and opt-outs, we’re close to that number,” Bobo said. “I think everybody’s thin right now. You’re always thin at the end because of injuries but now you add opt-outs, it causes some concern for you as a coach getting guys ready to play.”
The SEC has a minimum roster requirement that schools need to have at least 53 scholarship players available for a game with different positions needing to meet a certain threshold of players available.
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said this week the Tigers are right around 56 players available, a razor-thin margin above the 53 required.
South Carolina’s situation isn’t that dire, but the Gamecocks are fighting some issues as well.
The Gamecocks had four more opt-outs this week, bringing that total to seven on the year. Mixing that in with injuries to key players brings the Gamecock scholarship players available right now to 68.
While it’s obviously 15 above the threshold, it makes things in practice difficult.
“Guys get thin, you have less guys to practice, guys are having to take more reps. It’s a lot more strain on their bodies than they’re used to,” Bobo said. “You might have enough to play but not enough to practice. That causes a lot of extra strain on these kids and these kids’ bodies.”
The good news for South Carolina fans is the Gamecocks seem “good,” Bobo said from their last round of COVID testing on Tuesday.
South Carolina's final round of testing happened Thursday and that could add more guys to the unavailable list.
“I think it’s going to come down to the numbers you have available after your last test and the SEC makes a call,” Bobo said. “I don’t know if it’s in my hands or coach Drinkwitz’s hands whether we play or not. If you get below that number or close to that number I guess the SEC office has to make the call. It’s a call we don’t make.”
The Gamecocks are scheduled to play Missouri at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
