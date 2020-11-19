CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks, Mizzou thin in number of players

COLUMBIA -- Things are a little tenuous right now with South Carolina and Missouri’s scheduled game Saturday.

The Tigers already had last week’s game postponed due to not having enough players available because of positive COVID tests and contact tracing protocols, and are near that threshold again this week.

Then Gamecock interim head coach Mike Bobo said on the SEC Teleconference the Gamecocks are “close to that number” as well.

“With injuries and opt-outs, we’re close to that number,” Bobo said. “I think everybody’s thin right now. You’re always thin at the end because of injuries but now you add opt-outs, it causes some concern for you as a coach getting guys ready to play.”

The SEC has a minimum roster requirement that schools need to have at least 53 scholarship players available for a game with different positions needing to meet a certain threshold of players available.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said this week the Tigers are right around 56 players available, a razor-thin margin above the 53 required.

South Carolina’s situation isn’t that dire, but the Gamecocks are fighting some issues as well.