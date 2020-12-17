CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks ink eight in early signing period

Shane Beamer, South Carolina's new head football coach, signed eight players during Wednesday's early signing period for NCAA Division I football.

That number came 11 days since Beamer was hired, and seven defections since Will Muschamp was fired on Nov. 15.

Beamer cautioned that recruiting isn’t nearly over — the February signing day plus a bursting transfer portal can help the Gamecocks — and the ones that did sign on Wednesday will be counted on to start the transition period once they enroll.

Beamer anticipates four of the eight enrolling in January.

The Gamecocks lost receiver Derwin Burgess, a longtime commit who never publicly backed off his commitment, to Georgia Southern early Wednesday. He was the last of the seven Muschamp pledges to not follow through.

Quarterback Colten Gauthier was the first to send in his letter-of-intent and the others trickled in throughout the day, ending when offensive lineman JonDarius Morgan was confirmed on Wednesday evening. Defensive lineman T.J. Sanders remains committed but will wait until February to sign.