CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks hope to learn from others' mistakes

With a new punt returner (Jammie Robinson or Jaycee Horn) also taking over for Bryan Edwards, there will be plenty of new cast members on the Gamecocks' special teams to include the usual year-over-year turnover at all of the other blocking and tackling responsibilities on special teams that often go unnoticed by non-coaches.

"We had 20 special teams snaps (in the scrimmage)," Muschamp said. "We incorporated within the scrimmage when punts came up we had seven live punts we had to cover where we had to hold up or come to the punter. We had 12 field goal or PAT situations and we were much better in protection than in the previous scrimmage and we started the scrimmage with a live kick off vs. kickoff return."

As the Gamecocks completed their final practice of the preseason on Tuesday, before officially turning their attention to Tennessee on Thursday, Muschamp followed through with his promise to spend more time on special teams.

"We got a lot done today," Muschamp said Tuesday. "There were some things we needed to clean up that maybe we didn't hit during training camp in all three phases. This is our last training camp practice. We did a lot of special teams work today to go back to see where some guys are fitting in. You've got to have a lot of depth. We're headed into the unknown as far as the season is concerned, so we've got to create depth on our football team and have a bunch of guys ready to go in all three phases. I was pleased with the focus - a good situational practice."

Wes Mitchell reports for www.GamecockCentral.com, a www.Rivals.com affiliate devoted to University of South Carolina athletics.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0