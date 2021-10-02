CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks hold on for win over Troy

COLUMBIA -- It wasn't pretty at times, but South Carolina is walking out of Williams-Brice with a win.

The Gamecocks held on to beat Troy 23-14, using a Parker White field goal to create some breathing room late and put the game away Saturday.

South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC) struggled again to put the game away before the final drive but are now back in the win column after dropping back-to-back games to Georgia and Kentucky.

To say the second half was bonkers would be an understatement with more twists and turns than a back country road.

The Gamecocks would see their lead shrunk to three points thanks to a Troy touchdown drive to open the third quarter aided by penalties then the craziness ensued.

South Carolina blocked a punt, giving the offense prime field position, only to go backwards seven yards and end in a field goal.

The Gamecocks, after having a would-be interception overturned, would get what looked like a scoop and score only to have Jahmar Brown flip the ball out of his hands before scoring and it roll out of the back of the end zone and give the ball back to Troy.