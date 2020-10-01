CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks have to get creative with Shy Smith vs. Gators

COLUMBIA -- Coming out of Saturday’s loss to Tennessee, Will Muschamp had some issues with the Gamecock offense, but Shi Smith was not one of them.

Smith became just the fourth different receiver since 2000 to catch 10 passes and average 14 yards per reception in a game, but this week vs. Florida is a new challenge.

“They’re going to obviously try and target Shi to take him out of the route progression,” Muschamp said. “He wasn’t always the primary target on some of the routes but at the end of the day, he got open.”

Smith caught 10 passes, racked up 140 yards and caught a touchdown but now that teams have film on him and know he’s a focal point in the offense, they will key on him and try to take him out of the game as much as possible.

Florida has one of the most aggressive defensive coordinators in the SEC in Todd Grantham, and he’ll likely have some creative ways to cover Smith to make sure his production isn’t like it was against Tennessee.

The biggest question now is how Mike Bobo will try and keep Smith involved in the offense with that being a key piece of the game plan.