CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks finding 'creative' run game

Before Saturday, only one South Carolina running back since 2000 went into the Swamp and hit a triple-digit rushing total: Marcus Lattimore.

By the end of Saturday, the Gamecocks had another after Kevin Harris rushed for 100 yards in a loss to the Gators.

The performance speaks not only to Harris’ talent but a resurgence in the Gamecock run game under new coordinator Mike Bobo.

“I think we’re doing a really good job as far as getting in and out of different runs,” head coach Will Muschamp said. “Against a good Florida front, I thought we had some really good run concepts that kept them off balance. I thought our backs ran hard. I thought Mike was very creative in the run game as far as what we’re doing.”

To say the Gamecocks struggled in the run game to end last year is an understatement — they averaged 1.9 yards per carry over their final three games — but it’s looked better through two games.

Taking out sack yards, which go into rushing totals, the Gamecocks have rushed 63 times for 259 yards while averaging 4.1 yards per carry.

Harris is currently pacing South Carolina with 155 yards, which is fourth best in the SEC.