CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks excited by Satterfield's offense

“The way the offense is looking, playmakers are going to get the ball. I believe we have a whole bunch of playmakers that can make some shake in the open field,” E.J. Jenkins said. “Even when there’s nothing there we can make a gain out of it. Us being versatile is going to be real big this upcoming season.”

Both returners, who operated in Mike Bobo’s offense last season, and the newcomers from either high school or other college offenses like what they’ve seen so far.

“We definitely like to push the ball down the field but we like to dink and dunk around," Luke Doty said. "There’s a lot of stuff put on the quarterbacks and we have a lot of decision to make and input on the offense.

“That’s been really cool to sit down with him and talk ball…It’s been fun to see the things he’s able to do within the offense with the things we’re able to implement.”

The third quarterback in the room agrees with his teammates and said the Gamecocks are going to try and do a lot of different things to mix tempo and looks to defenses.