CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks consider shuffling O-line

COLUMBIA -- After having three different offensive line combinations through the team’s first six games, the Gamecocks might be in for more shuffling against Ole Miss.

The Gamecocks had another poor showing up front against the Aggies and Will Muschamp teased in his weekly press conference the coaching staff is trying to find some answers up front.

“Jakai Moore is going to get some more opportunities to play. Vershon Lee continues to come on for us. Jaylen Nichols has continued to improve, along with Vinnie Murphy,” he said. “We’ll continue to work through giving some more guys opportunities and we’ll settle on some things as the latter week settles in on what we’ll do in Oxford.”

The specific positions the coaching staff is looking at are unclear, but the biggest issue this year and the spot that’s seen the most turnover is at right tackle.

It’s been a revolving door there with Jakai Moore, Vershon Lee and Dylan Wonnum all starting games there at some point in the season. Left tackle’s seen two different starters in Wonnum and Jazston Turnetine, who’s started there the last three games.

The shuffling comes after an A&M game where the Gamecocks rushed for 50 yards and averaged just two yards per carry.