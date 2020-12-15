CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks' Beamer gets 5-year deal worth $13.75 million

COLUMBIA (AP) — New South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has received a five-year contract worth $13.75 million to lead the Gamecocks' football program.

Beamer, 43, was named to replace fired Will Muschamp earlier this month. Beamer's contract was approved by the South Carolina Board of Trustees on Tuesday.

Beamer will make $2.75 million per season with a base salary of $1.1 million and guaranteed compensation of $1.65 million from outside rights holders.

The first-time head coach can achieve several bonuses depending on the team's play ranging from $200,000 for reaching the Southeastern Conference title game to $1 million for winning the national championship.

The university would owe Beamer 65 percent of his annual salary — some $1.78 million — for each year remaining on the contract should it terminate the deal without cause.

Beamer would also owe the school should he choose to leave before the end of the deal, paying $7 million if he goes in the next year with the amount reduced by $1 million per season over the contract's length.

South Carolina owes Muschamp close to $16 million on the buyout of his contract, which had three years remaining when he was dismissed in November.