CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks' 5 toughest ’20 games

COLUMBIA -- Another year, another claim at the nation's hardest schedule for South Carolina.

The Gamecocks will play both teams that played in the SEC title game last season and two teams that were in the national championship game as they try and fight back toward bowl eligibility.

On a schedule full of eight SEC games and another against an ACC team, it could be hard to determine which ones are truly the toughest.

To try and find out, GamecockCentral looked at the Pro Football Focus (PFF) overall grades from each team to show, based on last year's results, what teams will be the hardest matchups.

Georgia

Last season's record, finish: 12-2 (7-1 SEC), SEC East Champions, won Sugar Bowl

Overall PFF grade: 94.1

Offensive, defensive grades: 92.5, 92.7