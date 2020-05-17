CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks' 5 toughest ’20 games

COLUMBIA -- Another year, another claim at the nation's hardest schedule for South Carolina.
The Gamecocks will play both teams that played in the SEC title game last season and two teams that were in the national championship game as they try and fight back toward bowl eligibility.
On a schedule full of eight SEC games and another against an ACC team, it could be hard to determine which ones are truly the toughest.
To try and find out, GamecockCentral looked at the Pro Football Focus (PFF) overall grades from each team to show, based on last year's results, what teams will be the hardest matchups.
Georgia
Last season's record, finish: 12-2 (7-1 SEC), SEC East Champions, won Sugar Bowl
Overall PFF grade: 94.1
Offensive, defensive grades: 92.5, 92.7
The skinny: Georgia has won the SEC East the last three seasons and will again field a team capable of winning the East and the SEC as a whole. They do lose a lot and will have to replace quarterback Jake Fromm and a few other pieces along the offensive line but have a young receiver group returning from an offense that had a really good offensive grade. Georgia will have a stout defense every year under Kirby Smart.
The Gamecocks did beat the Bulldogs last year in double overtime and do get them at home, but it'll be another tough test against what could be a top 15 team on Nov. 7.
LSU
Last season's record: 15-0 (8-0 SEC), SEC Champions, National Champions
Overall PFF grade: 93.4
Offensive, defensive grades: 94.5, 90.1
The skinny: South Carolina will play the defending national champion for the second year in a row, traveling to LSU a week after playing Georgia and facing a Tiger team that had the fifth-highest overall grade in the country last season and the third-highest offensive grade.
Time will tell if the Tigers can recreate the same kind of magic they did last year after losing a lot of key pieces on the field and on the coaching staff to the draft or to other coaching jobs.
Clemson
Last season's record: 14-1 (8-0 SEC), ACC Champions, lost national championship
Overall PFF grade: 93.2
Offensive, defensive grades: 91.3, 92.1
The skinny: Clemson is another road test the Gamecocks will have to face, just two weeks after playing Georgia and LSU back to back. The Tigers do lose Tee Higgins and a few defensive pieces like Isaiah Simmons but have the talent to be another top five team when the Gamecocks roll into Death Valley in late November.
They had really good offensive and defensive grades last season and should have somewhat similar grades next season, which will be a big test for South Carolina as part of a grueling part of the schedule.
Kentucky
Last season's record, finish: 8-5 (3-5 SEC), T-3 SEC East, Belk Bowl Champions
Overall PFF grade: 86.1
Offensive, defensive grades: 75.6, 90.4
The skinny: After posting double-digit wins in 2018, Kentucky had a wins setback last season but still put up solid grades, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Kentucky was a young team last year and should have good PFF grades again next season.
The Gamecocks do get the Wildcats early in the season in Week 4 and it could go a long way in determining how good of a year they could have.
Florida
Last season's record, finish: 11-2 (6-2 SEC), Second SEC East, Orange Bowl Champions
Overall PFF grade: 85.5
Offensive, defensive grades: 73.5, 90.8
The skinny: Florida is a team the Gamecocks had a very good shot at beating last season before questionable officiating and a second half Gator comeback ended that threat.
The Gators have to settle on a quarterback and replace a few pieces as well, like every team in the country, and have a group that is possible of putting up similar grades next season if Florida can improve its offensive grade.
