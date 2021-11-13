CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecock comeback falls short against Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Shane Beamer has oft talked about his team’s fight and it at least showed up Saturday night in Missouri. But, it wasn’t enough in a 31-28 loss to Missouri.

The Gamecocks trailing at one time late into the fourth quarter by 17 points, would scrap and claw to get back into the game and shrink Missouri’s lead to just three points but ultimately came up short after digging too deep of a hole to climb out of.

South Carolina (5-5, 2-5 SEC) found itself down in large part to a listless offense in the third quarter, gaining just 14 yards on their first 15 plays of the half as Missouri saw its three-point halftime lead balloon to 17 points with just over eight minutes left.

But things changed in an instant with ZaQuandre White housing a screen pass for the Gamecocks’ first touchdown since the second quarter and picking off Connor Bazelak on the ensuing drive and White plowing into the end zone a few plays later to make it a three-point game.

White ended his day with 60 rushing yards on 10 carries and 42 yards receiving, but it wasn’t enough as the Gamecocks’ offensive slog early hampered chances of a major comeback in the fourth quarter.