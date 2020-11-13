CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Game goes on amid SEC COVID troubles

"No one wants to come to a game and cheer on a team that's going to lose. That's what we're doing and we've got to fix that."

Kiffin theory: Kiffin has one theory about some teams citing numbers problems in calling off games. The SEC lets schools do that if they don't have 53 scholarship players available.

"I guess injuries are counting in those numbers that people can get out of playing," Kiffin said. "I don't know. Maybe some people don't want to play. Maybe their season's not going good. So who knows?"

COVID results: When Muschamp heard about Texas A&M having two positive tests in their football program Monday, he immediately got on the phone with Gamecocks trainer Clint Haggard to see if the Gamecocks were affected. It's the second time this season after a game that South Carolina's opponent had positive coronavirus tests, happening also the week following a 41-7 win at Vanderbilt last month.

Rushing problems: South Carolina's rushing attack fell apart at the wrong time. The Gamecocks were among the top half of the SEC in rushing and Kevin Harris entered as the league's third leading rusher before a 48-3 loss to No. 5 Texas A&M. But South Carolina managed only 50 yards against the Aggies while Harris managed only 39 yards on 13 carries.

Deadlocked: South Carolina has won the last three meetings, but the series is deadlocked 8-8 overall. The teams have also split their six meetings in Oxford.

