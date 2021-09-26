CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Game ball for Jabari Ellis

3. Second fourth-down drop

South Carolina forced a fumble and got the ball back but again stalled and faced a fourth-and-three at the Kentucky 40. Because South Carolina still trailed by six, and now with less than 10 minutes left, Beamer felt they had to go for it. He explained that he didn’t want to rely on the defense to bail the offense out again.

“At some point we’ve got to convert a freaking fourth down,” he said.

Doty rolled right, away from pressure, and threw to Dakereon Joyner in the flat. Joyner was near the first down line, not as clear of a first down as the previous play, but it didn’t matter because he dropped the pass. The deflated Gamecocks allowed a field goal on the ensuing drive, essentially ending the game.

Two game balls

Jabari Ellis

Ellis was credited with four tackles and half a tackle for loss, but he did much more than that (including a sack taken away by a penalty). Ellis was disruptive in the middle of the line and he was a big reason South Carolina was able to get pressure on Will Levis and hold Kentucky to just 102 yards passing.

Carlins Platel