CAROLINA FOOTBALL: 'Future looks better' with Doty's promising debut
CAROLINA FOOTBALL

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: 'Future looks better' with Doty's promising debut

11.21.20.usc.vs.missouri.036.JPG

South Carolina head coach Mike Bobo talks with quarterback Luke Doty during the fourth quarter against Missouri Saturday night in Columbia.

 Travis Bell,Sideline Carolina

COLUMBIA -- Luke Doty didn’t wake up Saturday expecting to play extensively against Missouri.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound true freshman had been told he’d have a few packages — mostly zone read and option opportunities — but nothing that resembled full responsibility in leading South Carolina’s offense.

But that changed when Doty was handed the reins to the Gamecock offense after halftime of an eventual 17-10 loss to now 3-3 Missouri. The plan was to play Doty sparingly, but plans change.

Shi Smith exited with an apparent head injury with the Gamecocks driving on the first drive of the game. After Smith’s departure, the South Carolina offense, led by season-long starter Collin Hill, mustered only another 39 yards in the half and entered the break down 17-0.

It was then that interim head coach Mike Bobo decided to hand over control of the offense to the freshman Doty, who had attempted just one college pass prior to Saturday’s contest.

“I don’t think it was anything expected,” Doty said. “I’m just ready when my number’s called and that’s really just how it’s been this entire season ... Just gotta go out there and do my job to the best of my abilities and have fun with my guys.”

As Bobo said after the game, the moment was not too big for Doty, whose talent has been apparent for years. Doty was a star sophomore wideout for Myrtle Beach High School when he was first garnering attention as a high-profile quarterback.

He and then-recruiter Will Muschamp had a good relationship and Doty was told to be patient and wait for a scholarship offer after he had some experience playing at quarterback.

Less than two hours after his first start under center, he received his first offer from South Carolina. He committed early and never wavered in his commitment.

At times this season, fans have clamored for a quarterback change, mainly due to increasing frustration with an all-around struggling offense. When Doty finally got the call, the atmosphere changed.

Doty provided a spark, starting with a 14-yard scramble in his second drop-back of the half that changed the direction of the game in all three phases. The defense stepped up with a shutout in the second half, while Doty led the offense to 215 yards.

Doty’s debut was not without its hiccups, as he committed an illegal forward pass and threw what ended up being a game-ending interception, but Doty’s impact cannot be overstated.

“The mindset is to win the game,” Doty said. “We were backed up in the end zone, but that doesn’t stop from going down and scoring points. Obviously we had a couple of mishaps ... throwing the ball past the line of scrimmage, that’s on me. On that last play it just comes to checking the ball down. That’s something that I learned tonight. If nothing’s there, you don’t see anything, just check the ball down.”

Doty made some of the freshman mistakes. But on a team and for a fan base desperately searching for some semblance of hope, Doty’s performance represents the potential South Carolina possesses. He’s young, but so are a lot of the other playmakers, and any potential head coach would have to be excited about the prospect of having Doty behind center.

South Carolina came up short and as repeated ad nauseum by several players after the game, there are no moral victories in football. But for a fan base looking ahead, the future looks better than it did just a few days ago.

Getting back to football

Saturday offered a chance for South Carolina players to put distractions aside and get back to playing football, albeit with some of those emotions still lingering.

“Coach Muschamp means a lot to me. First of all, he took me, this south Georgia boy that really didn’t know what he was gonna do but he took a chance on me and I’m so thankful for him and I’ll keep telling him this. Without him, I wouldn’t be here, I wouldn’t be able to sit in front of you guys, and wouldn’t be able to be at this point,” linebacker Ernest Jones said.

“What he’s done for us, me, and this team it’s been very tremendous and we greatly appreciate him, we love him. It sucks for us though that we couldn’t play better so he could’ve stayed.”

Redshirt senior Sadarius Hutcherson spent his entire college career up until Saturday night playing for Will Muschamp and admitted it was really hard to see him get fired but college football is a "business" and it was his job to lace up and get ready to play.

“To see him go, with me starting as a freshman and up to now, having him to see me develop as a person and a player, it does kind of suck seeing him go at the end, we do have two more games left and that’s what hurts the most but at the end of the day, it’s a business and we have to move on,” Hutcherson said.

Even though they lost to Missouri 17-10, a second-half quarterback change to freshman Luke Doty gave the offense a spark, and the defense held Missouri scoreless in the second half, giving the team and fans some much-needed optimism moving forward.

Doty, who was recruited by Muschamp in the 2020 class, saw his first extended time against the Tigers in what was an emotional game for him.

“This week was rough for the first couple days. Losing coach Muschamp is not ideal but coach Bobo did a great job coming in and really rallying the troops and getting us ready to play this week. I definitely think he did just that. He got us ready to play. Going forward he’s going to do the exact same thing.”

Hutcherson and Jones were both able to take some positive from Saturday’s game despite the crazy week that proceeded it.

“With all the adversity we had this week, I don’t think anybody can be mad at us," Hutcherson said. "I told my guys to keep their heads up and I’m proud of them regardless.”

Jackson Fields, GamecockCentral

Game information

Georgia at South Carolina

7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28

TV: SEC Network

