CAROLINA FOOTBALL: 'Future looks better' with Doty's promising debut

He and then-recruiter Will Muschamp had a good relationship and Doty was told to be patient and wait for a scholarship offer after he had some experience playing at quarterback.

Less than two hours after his first start under center, he received his first offer from South Carolina. He committed early and never wavered in his commitment.

At times this season, fans have clamored for a quarterback change, mainly due to increasing frustration with an all-around struggling offense. When Doty finally got the call, the atmosphere changed.

Doty provided a spark, starting with a 14-yard scramble in his second drop-back of the half that changed the direction of the game in all three phases. The defense stepped up with a shutout in the second half, while Doty led the offense to 215 yards.

Doty’s debut was not without its hiccups, as he committed an illegal forward pass and threw what ended up being a game-ending interception, but Doty’s impact cannot be overstated.