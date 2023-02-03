COLUMBIA — University of South Carolina freshmen football student-athletes Monteque Rhames II, Anthony Rose, and Cameron Upshaw have been suspended from the football program, Gamecock head coach Shane Beamer announced today.

“Our student-athletes know what is expected of them,” said Beamer. “They know that both the University and the football program will hold them accountable for their actions and decisions.”

Rose enrolled at USC in January 2022 and redshirted this past season. Rhames and Upshaw were announced as part of the 2023 recruiting class and enrolled in classes last month.