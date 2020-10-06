CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Freshmen D-linemen going 'to play more'

“Well, I think as much as anything both are extremely talented. God’s blessed both these guys with a lot of ability. They both are really, really smart. They’re very intelligent. They catch on well. They’re coachable in everything they do,” Muschamp said.

“They’re two of the best young men you’ll meet in your life as far as who they are as people. We’re very fortunate to have both guys. The more snaps they see the faster they’ll play. They’re going to be really good football players for us and need to play more.”

Both didn’t show up until June when players were allowed back on campus for the start of workouts, and the fact they’ve chiseled out a role as freshman speaks to their talent level and intelligence level.

As the Gamecocks began breaking down film from the last two games, both have shown up and they’ve impressed their teammates.

“They’ve shown up a lot. I knew they were going to to big things as soon as they got here. Burch and Tonka, they’re all funny,” Zacch Pickens said. “I enjoy talking to them. They’re real cool on the field and off the field.”

Collyn Taylor reports for www.GamecockCentral.com, a www.Rivals.com affiliate devoted to University of South Carolina athletics.

