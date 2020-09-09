CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Freshman WR Legette could be a starter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Early in camp, Mike Bobo mentioned Rico Powers taking first-team reps because Xavier Legette was down with an ankle injury.

It looks like those, and the rest of his training camp performance, paid off.

With coaches beginning to whittle down reps over the next few weeks, decide which players will have prominent roles this season, it looks like Powers is one of those guys and could actually be one of the team’s starters.

“Rico Powers, I mean people say, ‘Who’s your first three?’ I wouldn’t say he would not be in our first three right now,” head coach Will Muschamp said. “He’s been a freshman that’s really come on.”

Powers came in as the highest-rated receiver in the 2020 class and is living up to the billing so far in terms of his ability to grasp the playbook and conditioning.

“Whatever (40 time) he runs, he runs it all day. He runs it all day because he’s conditioned himself to be in the best possible shape that he can be in,” Bobo said. “He has a little bit of a skill set like Shi. I don’t know if he has the top end speed like Shi but his body frame and what he can do. His focus has been extremely good.”