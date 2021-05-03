CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Freshman QB Gauthier shows he can learn quickly

What’s next for him, Beamer said, is getting better about timing with receivers and going through his reads quickly because defense are going to get into the backfield within just a few seconds of the ball being snapped.

“I think Colten’s done a nice job. He’s got natural arm talent. He can throw the football, and that’s obvious. With him it’s not every play is 7-on-7 where you can just drop back with no pass rush and sit back there for five seconds and throw the football,” Beamer said. “Mentally he definitely knows what to do. If you ask him to draw up everything we’re doing offensively and explain it to you, he works at it.”

What Gauthier attributed some of his spring success to was delving headfirst into the Gamecocks’ playbook and working on his own to get better with the resources at his disposal.

“There are days where I’m in the indoor and it’s me and Connor Shaw and we’re just going through the script and going through it with every single play over and over again. That’s what it’s going to take,” Gauthier said. “It’s submerging yourself in the playbook and understanding what’s asked of you and being able to execute as best as you can.”

Going into the summer, Luke Doty is the team’s starter — Beamer did say competition will be ongoing — but Gauthier will be competing with transfer Jason Brown and Connor Jordan for the bulk of second-team reps.

