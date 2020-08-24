CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Freshman QB Doty impressing coaches

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Early in preseason camp, Luke Doty is piquing his position coach and coordinator’s interest.

Doty, who’s seeing time at quarterback and receiver during camp, is already making a push to earn some playing time as a freshman.

“I’ve been very impressed with Luke with having to work some receiver duties, having to teach the finer points of playing receiver with the same time being in the quarterback room and his ability to go out and be productive in the first two days in practice,” Mike Bobo said. “And he was productive at both positions.”

Doty enrolled early at South Carolina, coming to campus a four-star quarterback and the No. 99 overall player in the 2020 class.

This summer, in an effort to put the best athletes on the field, Doty started taking some reps at receiver and will continue to do some of that this preseason while still primarily focusing on quarterback.

He’s already taking a few first time reps under center and Bobo wouldn’t be shocked if he was playing some there during the season.