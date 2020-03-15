CAROLINA FOOTBALL; Freshman Doty impressing coaches, teammates

The Gamecocks, of course, return sophomore quarterback Hilinski, who started the final 11 games of last season and has pleased Bobo with his progression so far this spring. South Carolina also added Colorado State graduate transfer Collin Hill to what quickly became a crowded quarterback room in January. Hill is currently unable to practice while rehabbing a torn ACL, but will join the quarterback competition when he's fully cleared this summer.

"Luke's an amazing athlete, amazing competitor, and he's a fun guy to be around which is super cool," Hilinski said. "And I think this whole quarterback room that we have now, we're all gelling together, we're all making jokes cracking left and right, so the composure and the confidence in each other and being around each other is really really good and I think Luke is just adding another next level of competitiveness between all of us."

That competitiveness will serve Doty well as he competes for playing time this season against two signal-callers with far more experience than him. With the season still almost six months away, his role is yet to be determined, but by all early indications, his future in the program is bright.