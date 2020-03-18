CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Four-star QB Gauthier pledges to Gamecocks

COLUMBIA – South Carolina football has its quarterback for the 2021 class.

Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Academy four-star quarterback Colten Gauthier announced his pledge to the Gamecocks on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, becoming the third commit to the class.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Gauthier chose South Carolina over offers from Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Missouri, Ole Miss, Indiana, Pitt, USF, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others.

Gauthier last visited South Carolina earlier this month, taking in the Gamecocks' spring practice and getting his first opportunity to spend extensive time with new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo.

Gauthier originally landed an offer from then-quarterbacks coach Dan Werner last May and he quickly visited the program for the first time. After the initial visit, Gauthier camped with the Gamecocks in the summer and then was back in Columbia for the program's 24-7 win over Kentucky.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Head coach Will Muschamp has also been highly involved in Gauthier's recruitment, with Bobo taking over Werner's slot.