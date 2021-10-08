CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Foster emerging as leader on resurgent defense

Foster leads the SEC in interceptions as well, with 10 players chasing him tied for second with two interceptions, one of them being his teammate Damani Staley.

Due largely in part to the success Foster has had this season, the Gamecocks are first in the SEC for interceptions and sitting at third nationally.

Interceptions aren't the only thing Foster has excelled at this season. He also just plays defense well. Foster leads the South Carolina defense with 39 tackles and his tied for the lead on the team with two forced fumbles.

In 147 coverage snaps, he's only been targeted 14 times for just 62 yards and allowed just one touchdown to his four interceptions.

On top of improving on the field, Foster has also made the jump off the field. Defensive Coordinator Clayton White has praised Foster for his leadership skills multiple times throughout the season.

"Jaylan has done a great job this year for us leading the defense and coming to work for us every single day, trying to get better, " White said. "I'm proud of how he's bringing other guys along and being an influence of the other players on the defense and the football team."

RJ Roderick said prior to the Kentucky game that he's been amazed by Foster's path to get to where he is now.