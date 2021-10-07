CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Finishing drives is key

It’s been a season of growing pains so far for South Carolina’s offense in a lot of areas.

One, in particular, is hurting the team’s chances at scoring points consistently.

Getting across midfield has never been too much of an issue for the Gamecocks, whether it be by turnover or moving it across, but the issues come once they’re past the logo and going in for a score.

The Gamecocks have struggled finishing drives this season — typified by having six drives with a first-and-10 in plus territory against Troy and coming away with nine points.

“It’s execution for sure, but I think it’s more about our communication. Whenever we did cross the 50, there was two or three of those drives where we shot ourselves in the foot with penalties and lost yardage plays,” quarterback Luke Doty said. “That’s’ on us as an offense. The play calls are there and are good but it’s on us to execute. That’s a big point of emphasis this week.”

It’s been an issue all year, stemming from the inability to run the ball and it’s showing on the scoreboard.