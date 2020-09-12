CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Fans won't be allowed at Vanderbilt game

NASHVILLE (AP) — Fans will not be permitted to attend Vanderbilt football home games through at least October, the university announced Friday.
Vanderbilt is the only SEC school that will not allow fans over COVID-19 concerns.
That means the Commodores' home games against No. 5 LSU (Oct. 3), South Carolina (Oct. 10) and Ole Miss (Oct. 31) will be in a mostly empty Vanderbilt Stadium. No decision has been made on possible attendance for Vanderbilt home games against No. 8 Florida (Nov. 21) and Tennessee (Nov. 28).
Vanderbilt is the last SEC school to announce its decision for the conference-only 10-game season, which kicks off Sept. 26. The other 13 SEC schools will allow between 20% and 25% capacity for their home games.
“We understand the impact this decision to compete without spectators has on both our fan base and our student-athletes, but this is the right thing to do for us because of the current challenges posed by COVID-19," Vanderbilt athletics director Candice Lee said. "Given factors in play at Vanderbilt, such as playing in the heart of a city, we feel this decision is in the best interest of our students, fans, game day staff, and the greater Nashville community."
Nashville is the most populated of any city with an SEC school. The Tennessee Titans' home opener against the Jaguars on Sept. 20 will be played without fans in the stands, per orders from Nashville Mayor John Cooper. But no announcement has been made about Titans' home games in October.
