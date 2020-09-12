 Skip to main content
CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Fans won't be allowed at Vanderbilt game
CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Fans won't be allowed at Vanderbilt game

Vanderbilt South Carolina Football

South Carolina quarterback Dakereon Joyner (7) runs with the ball against Vanderbilt linebacker Caleb Peart (9) during the second half Nov. 2, 2019 in Columbia.

 AP

NASHVILLE (AP) — Fans will not be permitted to attend Vanderbilt football home games through at least October, the university announced Friday.

Vanderbilt is the only SEC school that will not allow fans over COVID-19 concerns.

That means the Commodores' home games against No. 5 LSU (Oct. 3), South Carolina (Oct. 10) and Ole Miss (Oct. 31) will be in a mostly empty Vanderbilt Stadium. No decision has been made on possible attendance for Vanderbilt home games against No. 8 Florida (Nov. 21) and Tennessee (Nov. 28).

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Muschamp lets QB competition continue

Vanderbilt is the last SEC school to announce its decision for the conference-only 10-game season, which kicks off Sept. 26. The other 13 SEC schools will allow between 20% and 25% capacity for their home games.

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks work with crowd noise

