CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Fans won't be allowed at Vanderbilt game

“We understand the impact this decision to compete without spectators has on both our fan base and our student-athletes, but this is the right thing to do for us because of the current challenges posed by COVID-19," Vanderbilt athletics director Candice Lee said. "Given factors in play at Vanderbilt, such as playing in the heart of a city, we feel this decision is in the best interest of our students, fans, game day staff, and the greater Nashville community."

Nashville is the most populated of any city with an SEC school. The Tennessee Titans' home opener against the Jaguars on Sept. 20 will be played without fans in the stands, per orders from Nashville Mayor John Cooper. But no announcement has been made about Titans' home games in October.