CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Fan gameday guidelines set

With the demand for tickets far exceeding the capacity for Williams-Brice Stadium in 2020, the athletics department placed a priority on maximizing the number of season ticket holders who could experience games this season. The Gamecock Club Executive Committee approved the plan for the 2020 football season to be divided into two mini-plans made available exclusively to current season ticket holders.

Gamecock Club members with season tickets who are interested in attending games this fall and have not requested that their annual dues be refunded or reallocated as part of the Reinvest for Success campaign will be eligible to participate in an upcoming online seat selection process. Any donor with an account credit after selecting a mini-plan will be able to participate in the Reinvest for Success campaign with those funds. Due to SEC ticket restrictions for away game ticketing, the athletics department will not be able to accommodate requests for away game tickets for the 2020 season.