CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Familiar names among possibilities as new coach

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina parted ways with head football coach Will Muschamp on Sunday, seven games into his fifth season in Columbia.
Muschamp finished the tenure with a 28-30 overall record and 17-22 record in the Southeastern Conference.
In alphabetical order, here are some potential names to succeed Muschamp:
Tom Allen: His 18 wins are the most for an Indiana head coach over his first three seasons. The Hoosiers finished with an 8-5 record last season and 4-0 in 2020.
Shane Beamer: He is the Oklahoma assistant head coach for offense, tight ends and H-backs. Served as associate head coach and running backs coach at Virginia Tech for five years (2011-15) and was an assistant coach at South Carolina under Steve Spurrier (2007-10) and Mississippi State (2004-06). He'd likely bring a Lincoln Riley-style offense to Columbia and has obviously coached under Riley, Spurrier and his father Frank Beamer.
Jamey Chadwell: A two-time FCS National Coach of the Year finalist and three-time Big South Coach of the Year, Chadwell has Coastal sitting at 7-0 this season. Chadwell was the associate head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Chanticleers in 2017-18. A Tennessee native, Chadwell has extensive ties to the Southeast and to South Carolina, with a combined 16 years of coaching experience in the Palmetto State, including stints at North Greenville, Charleston Southern and Coastal Carolina.
Hugh Freeze: Liberty, head coach: With an 8-0 start to this season, Freeze has an all-time head coaching record of 58-37, though 27 of those losses were due to wins being vacated by the NCAA. Freeze guided Ole Miss to bowl games during three of his five years with the Rebels, including a 10-3 season in 2015. Freeze has won everywhere he's been and has shown that his high-powered offensive scheme will work at any level.
Will Healy: Charlotte, head coach. In his first year with the 49ers, Healy led Charlotte (7-6; 5-3 in C-USA) to school records for most wins (7), most Conference USA wins (5) and most home wins (5) while advancing to the school’s first bowl game.
Josh Heupel: UCF, head coach. Heupel is 27-6 in his three seasons at UCF. Prior to his time there, Heupel spent two seasons as Missouri's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2016-18. Prior to that, Heupel was at Utah State for a season after nine seasons at Oklahoma, five as QBs coach and four with playcalling duties added.
Billy Napier: Louisiana, head coach. Napier is 25-11 in three seasons at Louisiana, including a 11-3 campaign last year and a 7-1 start to this season. Napier spent five years at Clemson as an assistant under Dabo Swinney. A Furman graduate who grew up in Georgia, Napier has extensive ties to the Southeast and South Carolina and has spent eight years as a coach in the Palmetto State if you include his time as a graduate assistant.
Steve Sarkisian: Sarkisian has spent the last two seasons as Alabama's OC following two seasons in the same role with the Atlanta Falcons. Prior to that, Sarkisian was an offensive analyst with the Crimson Tide after his head coaching stint at Southern Cal didn't work out.
Scott Satterfield: Louisville, head coach. Satterfield is in the midst of his second season at Louisville, where he's 10-11. Satterfield built his name at Appalachian State, where he went 51-24 in six seasons, winning nine or more games in four of them and 10 or more games in three of them. A North Carolina native, Satterfield's name has long been connected to the South Carolina job with whispers of mutual interest.
Wes Mitchell is football/recruiting insider for www.GamecockCentral.com, a www.Rivals.com affiliate devoted to University of South Carolina athletics.
