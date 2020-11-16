CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Familiar names among possibilities as new coach

Hugh Freeze: Liberty, head coach: With an 8-0 start to this season, Freeze has an all-time head coaching record of 58-37, though 27 of those losses were due to wins being vacated by the NCAA. Freeze guided Ole Miss to bowl games during three of his five years with the Rebels, including a 10-3 season in 2015. Freeze has won everywhere he's been and has shown that his high-powered offensive scheme will work at any level.

Will Healy: Charlotte, head coach. In his first year with the 49ers, Healy led Charlotte (7-6; 5-3 in C-USA) to school records for most wins (7), most Conference USA wins (5) and most home wins (5) while advancing to the school’s first bowl game.

Josh Heupel: UCF, head coach. Heupel is 27-6 in his three seasons at UCF. Prior to his time there, Heupel spent two seasons as Missouri's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2016-18. Prior to that, Heupel was at Utah State for a season after nine seasons at Oklahoma, five as QBs coach and four with playcalling duties added.