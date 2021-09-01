CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Ex-coach says Zeb Noland 'huge asset' to USC QBs

When Zeb Noland first told his former head coach he was heading to South Carolina, Matt Campbell was ecstatic.

The Iowa State head coach had met Shane Beamer for the first time a few weeks prior at the Big 12 championship game and was elated for his former quarterback to spend time under the newly named Gamecock head coach.

Like Noland, Campbell thought it was going to be as a graduate assistant coaching. But now, a few months later, it’s Noland who’s the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback and Campbell who’s cheering him on from Iowa.

“I’m sure Zeb’s gone in there and been a huge asset in terms of helping the players prepare. It makes sense this opportunity came his way and he was able to capitalize on it. I’m excited for him,” Campbell told reporters Tuesday.

“I’m a big Zeb fan from recruiting him to the University of Toledo to recruiting him here and his family and what he’s about and stands for. Zeb’s a great kid and great for him. Hopefully he can do a great job for those guys.”

Noland was recruited by Campbell first to Toldeo and then to Iowa State after Campbell was named the head coach there in November of 2015.