CAROLINA FOOTBALL: 'Everything’s starting to click for QB Doty

“It’s taking your three-step drop, your five-step drop and seeing the way the defense opens up and seeing windows you may not have seen a year ago,” Doty said. “That just comes with putting your eyes in the right place and having a better understanding of the overall concept, not just what the play is or what the routes are. It’s understanding the concept and understanding what we’re trying to get done as an offense.”

It’s one thing to know a route or which receiver is running what on a given play, but it’s another to understand how the routes work together and how they play off different coverages that defenses run.

And Doty has gone headfirst into understanding those concepts since his freshman season ended, working a lot with Satterfield on it this winter as he gets ready to compete for the starting role this fall.

“I really put an emphasis on and understanding the general concepts and what we want to get out of each play whether it be first down or second down or what the situation is on third down. Is it third and short or third and long?” Doty said. “It’s little things like that where you’re understanding what the situation is and what the concept is. That’s helped me a lot.”