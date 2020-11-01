CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Evaluating Gamecocks at midpoint in season

Offense: Downfield passing game

The passing game hasn't been great all year, but Collin Hill is middle of the road in the majority of offensive statistics, but the Gamecocks haven't stretched the ball well through five games.

They need to take more shots — just 15 of Hill's 179 attempts have been over 20 yards down the field — but the Gamecocks need to have better protection and more receivers step up offensively.

If they can't become more explosive, then the offense could sputter at times on the back half.

Defense: Pretty much everything outside of the pass rush

Pass rush? Good. Everything else? Less so. The Gamecocks have struggled the entire season a giving up big plays in the secondary (opponents are averaging 7.9 yards per attempt) and in the run game the last three weeks (almost 600 combined yards on the ground given up against Vanderbilt, Auburn and LSU).

There's a lot of fixing that needs to happen defensively for the Gamecocks to win games down the stretch.

Biggest question for final five

Offense: Can a receiver outside of Shi Smith step up?