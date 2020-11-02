CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Evaluating Collin Hill at midpoint in season

Coming from Colorado State, Collin Hill knew the spotlight would be on him in a way he hadn't known before.
Playing in the SEC, he knew there would be a much higher level of visibility and, with that, scrutiny from media and the fan base.
Through five games, though, Hill's done a lot of good and some bad while helping lead the Gamecocks to a 2-3 record off a bye.
It hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows — Hill's coming off arguably his worst game at South Carolina in a 52-24 loss to LSU — but the numbers from Pro Football Focus show an efficient quarterback who can't stretch the field vertically as well as some other SEC teams.
Where Collin Hill's excelled this season is on passes 10-to-20 yards down the field. Despite a relatively low completion percentage at that depth, he's averaging close to 10 yards per attempt on 32 attempts.
Three of his five touchdowns have come at that depth and he hasn't thrown a pick, earning a NFL quarterback rating of 100.6 at throws over 10 but less than 20 yards downfield.
He's been strictly pedestrian at depths lower than that, completing a high percentage of passes but not getting a high rate of explosive plays when throwing the ball short, which can go back to the receiving room's lack of depth.
On throws behind the line of scrimmage, he's completing almost 90% of passes at 5.3 yards per attempt and a touchdown. At throws zero to 10 yards downfield, he's at 67.2 percent completion with a 6.1 yard average.
All three interceptions have come at that depth, though and he has a PFF grade lower than 60.
Where Hill's struggled this year is on balls 20 yards down the field, completing just five of his 15 attempts for an average of 13.1 yards per attempt, lower than the depth at which he's throwing.
South Carolina's only thrown 15 deep balls this year, averaging three per game, and that can also be traced back in part to the offensive line's struggles pass protecting at times and the lack of a consistent downfield threat outside of Shi Smith.
The 15 attempts of 20-plus yards downfield is the fourth-lowest in the SEC. Only Arkansas, Texas A&M and Kentucky have fewer.
Where Hill's struggled this year is when he's under pressure.
In 62 drop-backs facing pressure, he's completing just north of 40% of his passes for a putrid 4.9 yards per attempt and a pick. His PFF grade under pressure is 34 and he's sporting a passer rating of 46.4.
Compare that to when he's in a clean pocket, where he's completing 69.3% of his passes for a 7.6 average. His PFF grade then is 88.5 and he has a NFL passer rating at 98.9.
All five of his touchdowns have come from a clean pocket. Two interceptions have as well and the other came when Hill was under pressure.
Hill's really worked the middle of the field on most of his throws (87 of his 179 attempts have come between the hash marks) and he's completing 72.4% of those attempts while averaging a respectable 7.7 yards per attempt.
Four of his touchdowns and three picks have come in the middle of the field.
Hill doesn't really use the left side of the field and isn't as good statistically throwing over there, for whatever reason. He is completing 57.7% of those passes but is averaging 4.9 yards per attempt compared to completing 58.1% and averaging nine yards per attempt with a touchdown to the right side.
Looking at the numbers — and judging on the eye test — it hasn't been all good and it hasn't been all bad for the graduate transfer.
Hill's been efficient in the short-to-intermediate passing game, done well in a clean pocket and has gotten South Carolina into the right run calls as well.
Contrast that to him not throwing the deep ball well, struggling against the blitz and throwing three interceptions, including two pick-sixes.
Time will tell what Hill looks like the final five games of his fifth year. The Gamecocks (2-3) host Texas A&M (4-1) Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Collyn Taylor reports for www.GamecockCentral.com, a www.Rivals.com affiliate devoted to University of South Carolina athletics.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!