CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Evaluating Collin Hill at midpoint in season

All five of his touchdowns have come from a clean pocket. Two interceptions have as well and the other came when Hill was under pressure.

Hill's really worked the middle of the field on most of his throws (87 of his 179 attempts have come between the hash marks) and he's completing 72.4% of those attempts while averaging a respectable 7.7 yards per attempt.

Four of his touchdowns and three picks have come in the middle of the field.

Hill doesn't really use the left side of the field and isn't as good statistically throwing over there, for whatever reason. He is completing 57.7% of those passes but is averaging 4.9 yards per attempt compared to completing 58.1% and averaging nine yards per attempt with a touchdown to the right side.

Looking at the numbers — and judging on the eye test — it hasn't been all good and it hasn't been all bad for the graduate transfer.

Hill's been efficient in the short-to-intermediate passing game, done well in a clean pocket and has gotten South Carolina into the right run calls as well.

Contrast that to him not throwing the deep ball well, struggling against the blitz and throwing three interceptions, including two pick-sixes.

Time will tell what Hill looks like the final five games of his fifth year. The Gamecocks (2-3) host Texas A&M (4-1) Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Collyn Taylor reports for www.GamecockCentral.com, a www.Rivals.com affiliate devoted to University of South Carolina athletics.

