CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Erik Kimrey expected to join staff

COLUMBIA — Erik Kimrey is expected to join the Gamecock football coaching staff under Shane Beamer as tight ends coach, GamecockCentral.com has learned.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kimrey informed his current team at Hammond School that he would not be returning as head football coach.

Kimrey played quarterback at the University of South Carolina under Lou Holtz from 1998-2002 and worked with the program's tight ends as a graduate assistant in 2003.

He took his post at Hammond in Columbia in 2004 and has a career record of 194-20 including 12 total state titles, the most of any coach in S.C. high school football history.

Well-known and revered among the Gamecock fan base, the Columbia native threw a game-winning touchdown pass against Mississippi State in 2000, an iconic play in South Carolina history that became known as "The Fade."

Kimrey has also co-hosted a program on flagship station 107.5 The Game in Columbia and created the popular "Fade In" podcast.

