CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Enagbare, Muse are picks for SEC Media Days

Seniors Kingsley Enagbare and Nick Muse will represent the South Carolina Gamecocks at the annual SEC Media Days in Birmingham next week, the SEC office announced.

Enagbare and Muse will join first-year head coach Shane Beamer as the Gamecocks run through the gauntlet of media on Monday afternoon, July 19, at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-Wynfrey Hotel.

A returning all-conference performer, Enagbare had a breakout season in 2020. He was a standout in the spring, earning the Rex Enright Defensive Player of the Spring honors, as selected by the coaches.

He has appeared in 32 games, making nine starts, and owns 17.0 career tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. He was named to Athlon magazine's and Phil Steele's 2021 preseason All-SEC first team.

Tight end Muse is taking advantage of the NCAA rule allowing him to return for a fifth season despite never taking a redshirt year. He joined the Gamecocks at the start of fall camp in 2019 following a transfer from William & Mary.

Muse is the Gamecocks' top returning receiver and is expected to play a significant role in the offense again in 2021. He is coming off an outstanding spring in which he shared Joe Morrison Offensive Player of the Spring honors with Dakereon Joyner.

Muse has 47 receptions for 583 yards in two seasons at Carolina and 81 catches for 1,091 yards spanning a four-year career. He was named to Athlon magazine's 2021 preseason All-SEC third team and Phil Steele's preseason All-SEC second team.

