CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Early returns positive for Bobo's offense

“I have an idea of what I think we’re going to become, but at the end of the day, I have to let it play out in practice. That goes back to which personnel group are we most productive with. Now you’re going to see all of it from us,” Bobo said. “What are we going to major in? Are we going to major in 11 personnel? Are we going to major in 12 personnel? Are we going to major in a two-back set?”

Bobo’s had success with his offenses at Georgia and Colorado State, putting together some of the best rushing attacks in the SEC during his time in Athens.

It’s the revamped run game that Deshaun Fenwick is raving about.

“The run game. The run game excites me a lot,” he said. “I can’t tell you what we’re going to do, but it’s exciting. Honestly, when you see it on film, you’ll see. It’s just a whole new offense and a whole new breath of fresh air.”

Adam Prentice spent five years at Colorado State with Bobo and knows the playbook better than arguably anybody on the roster right now.

He’s seen the offense work up close and personal the last half decade and has a good idea of what to expect this season.