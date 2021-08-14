CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Doty suffers foot injury

Presumed starting quarterback Luke Doty is out for an unspecified time with a foot injury, GamecockCentral confirmed Saturday.

Doty was accidentally stepped on late in Friday afternoon’s practice and suffered a mid-foot fracture and minor ligament damage.

South Carolina will have specialists outside of the program evaluate Doty’s results before a definitive timeline for his return is known.

Doty was named the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback coming out of spring practice and was taking reps with the first team through the first week of training camp.

With him sidelined, the Gamecocks need to find another quarterback to run with the starters in practice and, depending on how long he’s out, in games this season.

There are two other scholarship quarterbacks on the roster right now in St. Francis transfer Jason Brown and freshman Colten Gauthier.

In his last season at St. Francis (2019) Brown completed 62.3 percent of his 403 attempts for 3,084 yards (7.7 yards per attempt) for 28 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Gauthier came to South Carolina in January a four-star prospect out of Georgia who threw for 205.5 yards per game and tossed 22 touchdowns to 12 interceptions his senior season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0