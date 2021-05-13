CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Doty says 'everything starting to click' after first full spring

“This spring has been huge as far as playing the quarterback position. I got thrown into it last season at the very end of the year, which I’m so grateful for,” Doty said. “That taught me a lot then and is sure slowing things down now.”

It’s cliché, but some of it holds true, that the game does begin to slow down for players between their first and second seasons on campus. Doty said he can certainly see that.

He’s been met with rave reviews by new head coach Shane Beamer and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield about his skill set and mental acuity and was named the starter coming out of spring after taking all the first-team reps.

This spring Doty said he was really able to get a grasp of what Satterfield was installing and understands better what defenses will do against him.

“That’s taking your three-step or five-step drop and see the way the defense opens up and seeing the windows you may not have seen a year ago. That comes with putting your eyes in the right place and having a better understanding of the overall concept, not just what the play is or what the routes are,” he said.