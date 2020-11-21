CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Doty makes it a game

COLUMBIA — Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz was proud his team wouldn't let the obstacles they've faced this season keep them from success.

And he happily congratulated them, COVID-19 worries and all, after the Tigers' 17-10 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night.

"Can you grab me hand sanitizer? I've been touching a lot of players," he said.

Coronavirus has severely impacted the Tigers this year: they had just 52 scholarship players available this week and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters remained at home because of contact tracing concerns.

Still, Missouri and quarterback Connor Bazelak opened a 17-0 lead in the first half and defense held on to defeat the Gamecocks 17-10 on Saturday night.

The Tigers hadn't played since Oct. 31 because of a bye week and a postponement of their game last week with Georgia. Drinkwitz wasn't sure he'd get this one either with his dwindling roster.

"That's a (Division) I-AA roster right now," Drinkwitz said.

Instead, they played like a winning SEC team as Bazelak threw for 203 yards and a touchdown and the defense, under substitute coordinator David Gibbs, choked off the Gaemcocks when it mattered most.