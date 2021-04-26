CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Doty is starter but Beamer gets reasons to look at others

“Those guys all got opportunities and showed what they can do with their feet and throwing the football as well by sitting in the pocket,” Beamer said. “Satt’s done a great job with those quarterbacks as well.”

Brown, statistically, had the best day of the passers, going 3-for-5 for 47 yards with the second and third teams.

He threw a touchdown, hitting former high school and St. Francis teammate EJ Jenkins for an 11-yard score and again in the situational portion of the scrimmage.

“Jason had himself a day. That was really awesome to see. He’s a guy that comes in every single day, puts his head down and works. Being able to adjust on the fly is something he’s really good being thrown in there,” Doty said.

“Playing ball is really his thing and it’s really cool to see. He gets out there and just executes. He does what he does and you see the results from it are really positive. I was really happy for him, proud of him and the way he was able to go in there and execute and get some things done. That was awesome.”

Brown did have the longest passing play from scrimmage in the first half, hitting Keveon Mullins for 27 yards, and Doty did have the second-longest pass play, finding ZaQuandre White for 19 yards.