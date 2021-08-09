CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Doty excited for Lloyd's debut

Add Luke Doty to the long list of South Carolina fans who are counting down the days until MarShawn Lloyd's official debut in the Garnet and Black.

A moment that will be extra special for both players due to the bond they share.

The former five-star running back's first carry in a South Carolina uniform should come in less than a month when South Carolina opens its 2021 season on Sept. 4 against Eastern Illinois.

"I am really, really freakin excited for it," Doty said last week during the Gamecocks' media day. "I remember last year, just watching him and the way that he did things during camp last year, and the way he was able to get in and our of cuts and just do the things that MarShawn does really well. It gives me goosebumps just thinking about it. Just watching him out there doing his thing is special and I'm excited to have him back out there on the field, especially in the backfield with me."

It's a moment that was delayed for an entire year when Lloyd tore his left ACL in a non-contact situation during a preseason practice last August, mere weeks before the season started.

Lloyd attacked his rehab this offseason and gained clearance to return to all team activities in the summer.