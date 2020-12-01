CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Doty did 'lot of good things' vs. Georgia

COLUMBIA -- Luke Doty officially has his first start under his belt.

The Gamecocks' freshman became the fourth freshman over the last five years to start a game, joining Brandon McIlwain, Jake Bentley and Ryan Hilinski, losing 45-16 to Georgia.

Mike Bobo said he thought Doty did some really good things and wasn't fazed by the speed of the game going against a top-15 team. Doty passed the eye test at times Saturday, but what do the Pro Football Focus numbers say about his game?

A quick glance at Doty's raw numbers from the Georgia game: 18-for-22 (81.8% completion), 190 yards, 8.6 yards per attempt, one touchdown and one interception.

The freshman became just the third quarterback since 2000 to complete 80% of passes for at least 150 yards against a SEC team. The only others were Connor Shaw (twice) and Stephen Garcia.

It wasn't the most prolific passing attack, but Doty did a lot of good things in the intermediate areas to gain some yards.

Doty completed his only throw of 20-plus yards downfield, a deep shot to Nick Muse for 35 yards, but was lethal from the line of scrimmage up to 20 yards.