CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Doty did 'lot of good things' vs. Georgia

COLUMBIA -- Luke Doty officially has his first start under his belt.
The Gamecocks' freshman became the fourth freshman over the last five years to start a game, joining Brandon McIlwain, Jake Bentley and Ryan Hilinski, losing 45-16 to Georgia.
Mike Bobo said he thought Doty did some really good things and wasn't fazed by the speed of the game going against a top-15 team. Doty passed the eye test at times Saturday, but what do the Pro Football Focus numbers say about his game?
A quick glance at Doty's raw numbers from the Georgia game: 18-for-22 (81.8% completion), 190 yards, 8.6 yards per attempt, one touchdown and one interception.
The freshman became just the third quarterback since 2000 to complete 80% of passes for at least 150 yards against a SEC team. The only others were Connor Shaw (twice) and Stephen Garcia.
It wasn't the most prolific passing attack, but Doty did a lot of good things in the intermediate areas to gain some yards.
Doty completed his only throw of 20-plus yards downfield, a deep shot to Nick Muse for 35 yards, but was lethal from the line of scrimmage up to 20 yards.
In throws at the line of scrimmage to 10 yards Doty went 7-for-8 for 65 yards and notched his first-career touchdown pass, a 7-yarder to Muse again. He'd average a NFL quarterback rating of 98.8 and a PFF grade of 72.3.
At the 10 to 20-yard depth, Doty went 3-for-5 and averaged 10.2 yards per attempt with a pick and a PFF Grade of 51.8.
Doty's PFF grade wasn't great, finishing with a 39.3, the lowest offensively from Saturday, but he did put up some really good statistics under pressure.
The Gamecocks have struggled against pressure all season, but Doty completed 83.3% of his passes (5-for-6) and averaged 11 yards per attempt.
He finished with a 32.9 grade under pressure, taking a lot of sacks, but did have a 112.5 NFL grade against pressure and picking up three first downs.
Doty led 10 drives Saturday, averaging 6.7 plays, 27.8 yards and 1.6 yards per drive. He engineered three scoring drives — two touchdowns and a field goal — with the Gamecocks averaging 10 plays, 73.3 yards and 5.3 points per scoring drive.
Collyn Taylor reports for www.GamecockCentral.com, a www.Rivals.com affiliate devoted to University of South Carolina athletics.
