CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Dixon is Mukuamu competitor, admirer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- There are a lot of reasons to want to look up to Israel Mukuamu if you’re John Dixon.

Mukuamu stepped up and played early as a freshman and locked down the starting cornerback role as a sophomore. Now, he’s a potential All-SEC and first-round pick as a junior.

So it’s easy for guys like Dixon to look up to him and he’s doing it because he’s blown away by Mukuamu’s mental acumen.

“I’ve been working on learning the defense better and trying to be more like Izzy knowing what everyone has to do,” Dixon said, “because it makes the game real easy when you play faster.”

Dixon, who committed to South Carolina on Early Signing Day with the 2019 class, started the season opener in what he called a “literal dream come true” but played primarily special teams after that.

Now he’s competing for one of the top five spots in the secondary as a sophomore.

The Gamecocks have options in the secondary and one of those, when they’re in nickel, is sliding Jammie Robinson to nickel, Mukuamu to safety and a new corner into the game.

That has a chance to be Dixon, but he just wants to help his team any way he can.